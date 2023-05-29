Israeli Occupation Forces Assassinate a Palestinian

Raids by Israeli forces in the West Bank have been taking place almost daily for over a year, amid a sharp rise in tension in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

On Monday, the Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian during a military raid on the city of Jenin, a major focus of armed resistance in the northern West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the deceased as Ashraf Mohamad Ibrahim, 37, and specified that his death was the result of two shots with "explosive bullets", one in the abdomen and the other in the chest.

Ibrahim was a former prisoner who had served in the Palestinian security forces. The Palestinian Red Crescent medical services noted that seven Palestinians were also injured during the clashes in Jenin, four of them by shooting.

For their part, the Israeli occupation forces confirmed that soldiers and police intervened at various points in the West Bank to arrest "wanted persons."

lsraeli military vehicle intentionally hits a Palestinian ambulance to interrupt their work during an lsraeli military raid in Jenin city. pic.twitter.com/eoYuYqbSF3 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) May 29, 2023

In the early hours of Monday, Israeli troops arrested six Palestinians and seized weapons and military equipment.

These incidents come hours after Israeli soldiers opened fire last night at a Palestinian who was supposedly trying to plant an explosive device on a road in the West Bank.

Raids by Israeli forces in the West Bank have been taking place almost daily for over a year, amid a sharp rise in tension in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. So far, the Israeli occupying forces have killed at least 121 Palestinians.