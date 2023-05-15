Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian, Wound Another in West Bank

Israeli troops attacked Nablus from several fronts and violent clashes broke out in the Askar refugee camp.

On Monday, Israeli occupation forces killed one Palestinian and wounded another in clashes sparked by a new military incursion in Nablus, a northern West Bank city.

"Saleh Sabra, 22, was shot dead in the chest during the Israeli aggression in Nablus... Another man was wounded by bullets in the upper extremities," the Palestinian Health Ministry stated.

An Israeli Army spokesman confirmed the operation in Nablus and justified what happened by arguing that "suspects fired fireworks, threw stones and explosive devices" at the soldiers, who "responded with fire."

"Israeli troops attacked Nablus from several fronts and violent clashes broke out in the Askar refugee camp and in the city's residential neighborhood," the WAFA news agency said, adding that the Israeli forces raided a family residence they plan to demolish.

A farewell to Saleh Sabra, 22, who was killed by Israeli gunfire this early morning during an Israeli military raid on Askar refugee camp in Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/rr4frxPvig — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 15, 2023

The Israeli authorities regularly demolish the family homes of Palestinians accused of terrorist activity, a move widely criticized by human rights organizations, which consider it "collective punishment."

Gaza is experiencing the moment of greatest violence since the Second Intifada (2000-2005). So far this year, 116 Palestinians have died in Israeli military incursions, including 20 minors.

On May 9, Israel's "Shield and Arrow" operation began an indiscriminate bombardment of West Bank. In this escalation, 33 people have died - at least 15 civilians, six of them children.