Israeli Forces Demolish Residential Building in East Jerusalem

On Wednesday, the WAFA news agency reported that Israeli occupation forces demolished a residential building housing 50 Palestinians in East Jerusalem.

"The building that was demolished on the pretext that it was built without a permit," WAFA reported, specifying that the building is located in the Silwan neighborhood, in East Jerusalem, on the outskirts of the Old City.

One of the people who lived in the building assured WAFA that the building was built 40 years ago and that the Al Huseini family bought it 17 years ago.

In 2018, however, the Israeli authorities gave the Al Husseini family an eviction order for the demolition of their house, an action that had been repeatedly postponed thanks to appeals before the Justice.

Israel seized control of the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1967. Since then, its occupying forces have arbitrarily remained in Palestinian territories. In 1980, Israel also annexed the eastern part of Jerusalem, which is considered illegal under the laws of international law.

With the support of its military forces, Israel promotes the installation of Jewish settlers in these areas. This form of colonization is justified through various legal strategies, among which is the denial of construction permits to Palestinian families. Subsequently, the Israeli authorities order the demolition of their houses.

Since 2009, some 9,472 Palestinian structures have been demolished by Israeli occupation forces in Jerusalem and the West Bank, generating a total of 13,643 displaced people.

According to the United Nations Organization for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 7,613 of those demolition cases correspond to East Jerusalem, where the Israeli military caused 10,124 people to be displaced from their homes.

In April, a United Nations think tank called on the international community for "immediate" action to stop the occupation of East Jerusalem.

They stressed that the Israeli actions are a "flagrant violation of international law," putting 150 Palestinian families living in the Old City, Silwan and Sheikh Yarrah neighborhoods at risk.