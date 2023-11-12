ALBA-TCP Supports the Arab-Islamic Summit's Agreements on Gaza

Since Oct. 7, Israel's attacks killed over 11,000 Palestinians, including more than 4,500 children and 3,000 women.

On Sunday, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) strongly supported the agreements reached at the Joint Summit of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

“ALBA-TCP agrees with the denunciation and condemnation of Israel's aggression in the Gaza Strip, committing massive atrocities and systematic violations of Human Rights. Likewise, the Alliance joins the demand for an immediate cessation of mass murder operations and supports to conduct a full investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Israel against the Palestinian people,” the ALBA-TCP stated.

“The situation in Gaza is a full-scale genocide and has become one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes of our times. Israel's policy has left a death toll of over 11,000 people killed, including more than 4,000 children," it added.

This Latin American organization recalled that "there have even been unfortunate statements that have raised the option of a nuclear attack on Gaza and persecution of anyone who expresses support for Palestine.”

Turkish President Erdogan returning from Saudi Arabia speaks on plane:



- On Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit Resolution, "break the siege" article important for delivering aid to Gaza

- Gaza declaration shows steps never taken before like defining settlers as terrorists pic.twitter.com/hwLvthWO5Y — TRT World (@trtworld) November 12, 2023

The ALBA-TCP members also pointed out that “Israel's violations of United Nations resolutions and obligations under the Geneva Convention and its additional protocols must be condemned and accountability for such violations must be determined. No circumstances justify non-compliance with international law and international humanitarian law.”

“ALBA-TCP will always support any initiative to end the massacre in Gaza, to respect international law and international humanitarian law and to enforce the United Nations resolutions on the creation and independence of the Palestinian State,” they added.

Since Oct. 7, Israel's attacks on Gaza have wounded over 27,000 people and killed over 11,000 Palestinians, including more than 4,500 children and 3,000 women, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila said on Saturday.