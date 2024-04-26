Israeli Bombings Kill 51 Palestinians in Gaza

Since October 2023, Israeli forces have killed 34,356 Palestinians and injured 77,368 others.

Over the past 24 hours, Israeli occupation forces bombed the cities of Gaza and Rafah, resulting in the deaths of 51 Palestinians and injuring 75 others.

On Thursday night, Israeli fighter jets bombed a house belonging to the Al Shawa family in Gaza City's Al Rimal neighborhood. Rescue teams managed to recover the bodies of three victims, including a child and a woman, from the rubble, as reported by the WAFA.

The victims and several wounded were transported to the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, the last functioning hospital in Gaza after the Israeli military siege rendered Al-Shifa Hospital inoperable in March.

In Gaza City, the Zionist army also bombed the Zaytun neighborhood and a residential building on Al Wehda Street, resulting in the death of another Gazan and an unspecified number of injured people.

Israeli attacks killed a fisherman and injured another Palestinian in Rafah. Meanwhile, refugee camps in Nuseirat and Bureij in the central Gaza Strip were also targeted.

On Thursday, the Zionist state announced that the Nahal Brigade had withdrawn from the Gaza Strip and was replaced by two brigades of reservists. This move is said to be part of preparations for a ground invasion of Rafah.

Since the start of the Israeli offensive in October 2023, millions of Palestinians have been facing a humanitarian crisis due to extreme food shortages and the destruction of all basic services.

So far, Israeli occupation forces have killed 34,356 Palestinians and injured 77,368 others. The death toll could be substantially higher as thousands of bodies remain under the rubble of bombed buildings.