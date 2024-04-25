UN Urges Sanctions to Punish Israel

Francesca Albanese also reported, today, that Israel’s policy has not changed despite the decision of the International Court of Justice to stop the genocide in Palestine.

The United Nations Rapporteur for Human Rights in Palestine, Francesca Albanese,called for sanctions against the Israeli occupier, and called for a halt to arms sales to the Zionist entity

She also reported, today, that Israel’s policy has not changed despite the decision of the International Court of Justice to stop the genocide in Palestine.

"Israel still refuses the entry of UN human rights rapporteurs into the occupied territories to begin its work," Albanese said.

He added that "hundreds of injured and children from Gaza were not allowed treatment abroad, while the conditions of patients who came to Egypt for treatment are extremely frightening".

UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territory Francesca Albanese has called on the international community to immediately impose oil sanctions and an arms embargo against Israel.

He also referred to the situation in the Cisjordnia where settlers supported by Zionist troops indiscriminately attack Palestinians.

Albanese reiterated the need for the United Nations to assume its humanitarian responsibility and provide security to the Palestinians, and called for punishing the Israeli entity and preventing the export of arms to it.

In the words of the rapporteur, the Zionist invader continues to ban the entry of medical equipment and medicines to treat the wounded. This means that despite having official figures of dead bodies buried under rubble.