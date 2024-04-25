Gaza Strip: Casualty Toll Rises Due to Israeli Aggression

The Gaza health authorities detailed in a statement that in the last 24 hours the military committed five massacres in the coastal enclave and caused 43 fatalities and 64 injuries.

On Thursday, medical sources in the territory reported that the Israeli army has killed 34,305 Palestinians and wounded 77,293 others since the beginning of its war campaign in the Gaza Strip 202 days ago.

The Gaza health authorities detailed in a statement that in the last 24 hours the military committed five massacres in the coastal enclave and caused 43 fatalities and 64 injuries.

They explained that thousands of corpses remain buried under the rubble or in places difficult to access due to the military operations.

Meanwhile, medical sources reported that this morning four citizens were killed and others injured when a drone bombed a group on the Wadi Gaza bridge.

Meanwhile, the official Wafa news agency reported that civil defense teams recovered a body from under the rubble of his house in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

In the neighboring city of Deir al-Balah, three citizens were wounded by shells launched by another drone.

Meanwhile, five more were killed as a result of an attack on a house in the al-Geneina neighborhood of the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1.4 million Palestinians are sheltering.

Injuries were also reported in the Al-Musabah area north of Rafah, in the Shaboura refugee camp and in the Khirbet Al-Adas area.

In Gaza City, artillery fired ammunition at the neighborhoods of Al-Zaytoun, Tal Al-Hawa, Sheikh Ajlin and Al-Rimal Al-Janoubi, wounding 10 people, including three minors, Wafa said.

Meanwhile, Israeli warships opened fire on the port and camp near Gaza.