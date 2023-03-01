Palestinian Young Man Dies From Israeli Army Gunshot Wounds

So far this year, 66 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that Mahmoud Jamal Hamdan, 22, died of severe wounds sustained during an Israeli army assault on the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho.

Mahmoud Jamal Hamdan was staying in the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp, where he was shot during an Israeli army raid.

After being wounded, Hamdan was arrested along with five other people from the same family, including four brothers aged between 50 and 40 and the son of one of them.

The Israeli army claimed that the 22-year-old Palestinian had been involved in a shooting on a road outside the city of Jericho. Israel imposed a strict closure on the ancient city in the eastern West Bank following the attack, which resulted in the death of an Israeli settler.

�� The young man, Mahmoud Jamal Hamdan, who was injured during the israeli storming of Aqabat Jabr camp, Mahmoud was on his motorcycle at the time of the army’s storming, and he was shot in the abdomen.

#PalYouth#follow �� pic.twitter.com/2nhbmJgGHa — PalYouth (@PalYouth4News) March 1, 2023

Last February, the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp was the scene of another assault by the occupation army, which ended with the shooting and killing of five Palestinians.

The Israeli army has killed 66 Palestinians so far this year, including 13 children and 4 elderly people.