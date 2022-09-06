Israeli Attack on Aleppo Airport in Northern Syria Denounced

At least one missile hit the airstrip, and Syrian air defenses shot down several of them, reported the Syrian state news agency (SANA) blamed Israel for the attack.

This is the second attack on Aleppo's international airport in less than a week. Syrian state media reported on August 31 that Israel had fired rockets at the airport, causing material damage.

The Syrian Information Ministry said the Israeli missile strike was launched from the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal city of Latakia, at 20:16 local time.

According to reports, the attack included at least five missiles and knocked Aleppo airport out of service.

On August 31, another attack on Syria's second largest airport was reported. At that time, several Israeli missiles hit and damaged the runway rendering the airport disabled.

Israel "will bear all legal, moral, political and financial responsibilities for deliberately targeting international airports in Damascus and Aleppo and endangering facilities and civilian lives," the Damascus Foreign Ministry informed the UN last week.

Syria urged the UN Security Council to explicitly condemn Israeli aggression against its territory as a deliberate violation of the sovereignty of a member state of the international body.

Israeli forces have attacked Syria on several occasions without acknowledging responsibility. Over this year, 23 strikes have been carried out by Israel against Syria. On the occasions when it does recognize responsibility, Israel claims the attacks are preemptive self-defense against Iran.

Iran has recently offered military assistance to Syria against Islamic State (IS) terrorists and other radical militants.



