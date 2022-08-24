    • Live
US Launched Airstrikes Against Pro-Iranian Militias in Syria

    US F-15E Strike Eagles. | Photo: Twitter/ @timmins316

Published 24 August 2022 (4 hours 23 minutes ago)
The Iranian diplomat Kanaani condemned the airstrikes and rejected any link between Iran and the targeted groups.

On Wednesday, the U.S. military launched airstrikes targeting positions of pro-Iran militias in the eastern Syrian province of Deir al-Zour, killing six Syrian and foreign fighters.

The U.S. strikes early Wednesday came after a drone attack on the U.S. al-Tanf base on Aug. 15. After the strikes, the U.S. forces were placed on alert and carried out live ammunition training at the al-Tanf bases and others regions.

The Iranian militias have yet to respond, but reports said their weapons have been aimed toward the U.S. bases in Deir al-Zour. Joe Buccino, spokesman of the U.S. Central Command, said that the Deir al-Zour airstrikes were carried out at U.S. President Joe Biden's direction.

"The precision strikes are intended to defend and protect U.S. forces from attacks like the ones on Aug. 15 against U.S. personnel by Iran-backed groups," he added.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned the U.S. military's airstrikes on "people and infrastructure" in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour, rejecting any link between Iran and the targeted groups.

He added that the U.S. military forces' continued presence on parts of Syrian soil is against international law, violates the Arab country's national sovereignty, and is considered as occupation.

Kanaani called on the U.S. forces to immediately leave Syria and end their plunder of the country's oil and grain resources.

Xinhua
by teleSUR/ JF
