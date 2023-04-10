Israeli Army Shoots To Death 15-year-old Palestinian In Jericho

"Bihan had shots in his head, chest, and abdomen," the Palestinian Health Ministry lamented.

On Monday, the Israeli army shot to death 15-year-old Palestinian Muhamed Fayez Bihan in the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho town, Palestina.

"Army members fired Bihan in his head, chest, and abdomen," the Palestinian Health Ministry lamented, stressing that another person was injured in the refugee camp.

The Israeli army officials confirmed they were operating in the Aqbat Jabr camp. However, they did not provide details of the death of Bihan or the injuries of the other person, who currently receives medical treatment in a hospital.

Shortly before the raid on the Jerico camp, the Israeli army shot two Palestinians at the Al Ein refugee camp. Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Palestinian Red Crescent Emergency Department in Nablus City, explained that one of the wounded persons was hit in the head by shrapnel.

"The other person was injured in one arm,” Yibril pointed out, adding that ten other Palestinians currently receive medical treatment after presenting respiratory problems by inhaling tear gas in the Al Ein refugee camp. The EFE agency reported that an Egyptian delegation will soon travel to Tel Aviv to negotiate an agreement to end the Israeli attacks against Palestinians. "We have maintained contact with the Israeli government, the resistance movements, and the Palestinian National Authority (PNA)," sources close to the negotiation process told the agency. While the Israeli army attacked the camps, thousands of Israelis led by at least seven Ministers marched through a Palestinian settlement in the territory. "We must send a message: we are here to stay," Zionist party legislator Ohad Tal stated.