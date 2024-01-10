Israeli Airstrikes Kill Over 90 Palestinians in Gaza

On Wednesday, the Israeli occupation forces intensified its bombardment from the air, land, and sea.

On Wednesday, The Gaza-based Health Ministry denounced that Israeli airstrikes killed over 90 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

At least 58 people died and dozens were wounded in an airstrike that hit a residential area in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, rescue workers pulled out 15 bodies from the rubble of a house belonging to the "Nawfal" family, which was flattened by an Israeli raid west of Rafah, near the Egyptian border.

Another 14 Palestinians were killed in Khan Younis, a city in the southern Gaza Strip, in a separate Israeli strike, the Health Ministry said.

A heartbroken father says goodbye to his son & grandchildren killed by the israeli enemy in an air strike on #Gaza last night, says @QudsNen pic.twitter.com/oSvm8agvEC — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) January 10, 2024

In the north of the Gaza Strip, the Civil Defense crews recovered five dead and dozens of injured from the debris of a house belonging to the "Asalia" family in Jabalia.

Palestinian security sources also denounced that Israel intensified its bombardment from the air, land, and sea, targeting most parts of the Gaza Strip, especially the central and southern governorates of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis.

On Wednesday, the United Nations said Israel's escalated attacks on the central and southern Gaza Strip had killed and injured dozens of people and displaced tens of thousands of civilians, who fled Gaza City and its northern suburbs to the center and south of the Strip in search of safety.

