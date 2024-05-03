Israeli Airstrike Wounds 8 Syrian Soldiers Near Damascus

The targeted areas are known strongholds for elements of Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militias.

On Thursday night, Israel launched an aerial attack from the direction of the Golan Heights against a military site near Damascus, injuring eight soldiers and causing material losses.

"At around 22:05 local time on May 2, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan against a position in the vicinity of Damascus," the Syrian Ministry of Defense confirmed in a statement.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported explosions were heard in the southwestern countryside of the capital Damascus, precisely along the administrative boundary shared with Quneitra Province and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

According to the Britain-based watchdog group, the explosions were accompanied by the flight of suspected Israeli drones. The observatory's director, Rami Abdul-Rahman, stated that this is the only available information at present.

This attack follows a reported decline in Israeli attacks over the past month, which Abdul-Rahman attributed to the strikes on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1. The targeted areas are known strongholds for elements of Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militias.

On Friday, the activist network AlSueida24 assured that an Israeli bombing targeted a security building on the road that connects the province of Al Sueida with Damascus.

According to their version, three missiles fired by Israeli forces caused significant material damage to a three-story building, to which several ambulances later moved.