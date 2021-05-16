Israel: Netanyahu To Keep Air Raids Despite International Pressure

Netanyahu also thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for his support of Israel's position, especially in the United Nations Security Council.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday declared that attacks against Palestinian territories will continue with "full force" until calm is restored.

Despite constant demands from the international community to end the Israeli army's excessive use of force, Israel has announced that it will continue to bomb the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu also thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for his support, especially in the United Nations Security Council, where any statement has been issued due to U.S. reluctance to stop the massacre against the Palestinian people.

The White House position breaks with all the principles it claims to defend, especially Palestinians' Human Rights, especially the Right to Peace. Biden's complacent attitude makes Israel feels secure, and so far, this is the only safeguard Netanyahu has against international pressure.

#Palestine | Israeli attacks on the Gaza strip continue to escalate on Saturday with the latest strike on a 14-story tower home to international news agencies. pic.twitter.com/3Qt85iyNe2 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) May 15, 2021

Israeli authorities claimed the air raids are targeting Hamas militants' positions, but the reality is very different. The destruction of the residential building where AP and Al-Jazeera news agencies were located is the best example.

On the other hand, the Gaza Strip is only 41 km long by 6-12 km wide, where over 2 million people live. Therefore, it is highly unlikely to lunch massive airstrikes without harming civilians.

Gaza officials said 42 people, including 16 women and 10 children, died in the latest Israeli airstrikes. So far, the death toll stands at 188 and over 1,230 injured.