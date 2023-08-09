UNSC Representatives Visit the Blue Line in Lebanon

They stopped at the 13 border points of dispute between Lebanon and Israel, as well as the Shebaa Farms axis and the barbed wire fence erected by the Israeli army.

On Tuesday, the Lebanese Army Command organized a field tour along the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel for representatives of the UN Security Council accredited to Lebanon.

The tour started from the Lebanese army barracks in Tyre, passed through Ras Naqoura in the west, and reached the Ghajar axis in the east.

The group stopped at the 13 border points of dispute between Lebanon and Israel, as well as the Shebaa Farms axis, the town of Ghajar, and the barbed wire fence erected by the Israeli army.

Mounir Shehadeh, the Lebanese government coordinator with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), said Lebanon considers the 13 disputed border points and the Shebaa Farms as the Lebanese territories occupied by Israel.

Israel threatens to 'return Lebanon to stone age' in any war with Hezbollah https://t.co/xcPViP4LUt — Gilda Morkert (@g_morkert) August 8, 2023

He also mentioned that the Israeli boats entered the Lebanese territorial waters in the Ras al-Naqoura axis at the time of the tour, showing a lack of respect for international law.

The Blue Line is a demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel published by the United Nations in 2000.

Last month, the Israeli army installed barbed wire and cement blocks in border areas from the Ghajar axis in the west to Shebaa and Karchouba in the east, leading to rising tensions with the Lebanese army.