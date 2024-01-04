Israeli Army Arrests 51 Palestinian Women From Gaza

On Thursday, the Palestine Liberation Organization's Detainees and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club denounced that 51 Palestinian women were being held in Israel's Damon prison.

They said the detainees included an 82-year-old woman and several of her relatives. The actual number of female detainees from Gaza was higher, but they only had clear data on those in Damon prison.

The Palestinian women faced "torture and humiliation" and were detained in "tragic conditions" like all Gaza detainees, said the Detainees and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club.

Israel prevented lawyers from human rights organizations from visiting the detainees, and also denied access to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Israeli Prisons Administration only disclosed that there were 661 Gaza detainees, whom it labeled as "unlawful combatants."

According to Ramy Abdu, the chairman of Euro-Med Monitor, the list of women at the Damon Prison includes names such as Nivin Al-Najjar, Iman Mahfouz, Zeinab Al-Ramlawi, Namaa Abu Alkhair Saadallah, Afnan Nasrallah, Aseel Abu Zaydah, Yasmin Marshoud, Lina Tabeel, Sahar Adnan Mohammed Al-Khawli, and Shaimaa Adnan Mohammed Al-Khawli.

On Thursday, the Euro-Med Monitor chairman also posted a message in X showing a list of 374 doctors and nurses who were deliberately targeted and killed by Israel from October 7, 2023, to January 1, 2024.