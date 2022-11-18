Iraq: 15 Bodies Rescued From Building Collapse in Gas Explosion

The collapse of the building occurred on Thursday following an explosion caused by a gas leak in the Sulaimaniya province of Iraqi Kurdistan.

The country's Civil Defense reported today that rescue teams have recovered 15 bodies from the rubble of the collapsed building, declaring rescue operations concluded.

The director of the Civil Defense in the area, Diyar Ibrahim, said, "We were working from 19.00 hours (yesterday) until now and there is no body left after the last one was pulled out from the rubble."

According to the Iraqi state news agency INA, Ibrahim declared rescue operations concluded, putting the final death toll at 15 people. He confirmed that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

Yesterday afternoon, a three-story residential building in Solimaniam, capital of Suleimaniya province, collapsed after being shaken by a deflagration.

The incident left a dozen people injured, according to local media. It was reported that they were taken to health centers for treatment.

A day of mourning for the victims has been decreed by the governor of Sulaimaniya, Haval Abu Bakir.