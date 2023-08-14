Iranian President Orders Investigation Into Shrine Attack

"...the president also called for the perpetrators to be promptly identified and punished..."

Following the terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in the city of Shiraz, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and Fars Province Governor Mohammad Hadi Imaniyeh to investigate the violent incident, which left eight people dead.

In his appeal, the president also called for the perpetrators to be promptly identified and punished and to ensure proper care for the injured.

In separate phone calls, Raeisi, who is also chairman of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), urged the two officials to fully utilize available resources for the proper care of the injured.

لحظه ی ورود و تیراندازی تروریست در حرم شاهچراغ pic.twitter.com/5gd58FB9qv — انتخاب (@Entekhab_News) August 13, 2023

The moment of terrorist's entry and shooting in Shahcheragh shrine

The Iranian president ordered Vahidi to diligently and promptly investigate the security dimensions of the incident and report the outcome.

Raeisi emphasized that all those who have been involved in any way in this terrorist attack must be identified and brought to justice.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the victims.

The Shah Cheraq mausoleum was the target of another terrorist attack perpetrated by the Islamic State on October 26, 2022, in which a member of the group stormed the shrine and fired at pilgrims, killing 13 people and injuring dozens more.