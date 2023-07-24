China and Iran Pledge to Deepen Cooperation

The two countries look forward to deepening cooperation in areas such as the Belt and Road Initiative to generate more benefits for the two peoples.

Wang Yi, head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian in Johannesburg on Monday.

During the meeting, Wang said China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Iran to implement the important consensuses reached by the two heads of state and to promote the steady and long-term development of bilateral relations.

China will continue to support Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty and dignity, pursuing a development path in line with its national conditions, and safeguarding its national security, Wang said noting that China opposes external interference in Iran's internal affairs.

The Chinese diplomat also said that China is willing to strengthen synergies with Iran in implementing the China-Iran comprehensive cooperation plan, push forward Belt and Road cooperation, and help Iran improve people's quality of life and promote its economic and social development.

For his part, Ahmadian said that Iran attaches great importance to its comprehensive strategic partnership with China and stressed that he hopes the two sides will tap their potential for cooperation and deepen cooperation in such areas as the Belt and Road Initiative to generate more benefits for the two peoples.

Ahmadian said the Iranian side appreciates the important role played by China in bringing about reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia and welcomes China's continued positive contributions to regional peace.