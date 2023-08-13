Terrorist Attack on an Iranian Shrine

Iranian state-run news network Press TV reported that the Islamic State terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack on the shrine.

Iranian authorities on Sunday denounced a shooting attack on a shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.

Speaking to local media, Mohamad Hadi Imaniyeh, governor of Fars province, where Shiraz is located, said the attack took place "at 19.00 (local time, 15.30 GMT) when an armed terrorist entered the shrine and started shooting."

According to the governor, one person was killed, and seven others were injured, including shrine workers and worshipers.

Official media said the attacker was arrested and that security forces have taken control of the shrine. Earlier, Iranian media reported that the Shah Cheragh mosque had been attacked by two terrorists, one of whom opened fire with a Kalashnikov rifle before being arrested, and the other fled the scene.

لحظه ی ورود و تیراندازی تروریست در حرم شاهچراغ pic.twitter.com/5gd58FB9qv — انتخاب (@Entekhab_News) August 13, 2023

The tweet reads, "The moment of terrorist's entry and shooting in Shahcheragh shrine."

Iranian state-run news network Press TV reported that The Islamic State terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack on the shrine.

This is the second terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh Mosque in Iran. The previous attack was perpetrated in Shiraz on October 26, 2022, and claimed the lives of 13 people and injured 30.

In mid-July, two men were hanged for their involvement in that attack after confessing that they had been in contact with the Islamic State in neighboring Afghanistan and had helped organize the attack.