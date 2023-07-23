Iranian & UAE FMs Condemn Quran Desecration in Denmark, Sweden

Both officials discussed bilateral ties and the recent desecration of the Muslim holy book Quran in the two Nordic countries.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced Sunday that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone call with his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart late Saturday.

During the phone call, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the recent desecration of the Quran in Denmark and Sweden hurt the feelings of Muslims worldwide. The minister called for serious action against the perpetrators of the insults.

The Iranian top diplomat also called for holding an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states to discuss the issue.

For his part, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan strongly condemned any affront to the Abrahamic religions' books and peoples' religious beliefs and welcomed Amir-Abdollahian's proposal to hold the OIC meeting.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and the Foreign Minister of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged views on the latest regional developments and matters of mutual interest during a phone call late on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/qJymRzx1XV — SNN (@snntv_en) July 23, 2023

Reviewing his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in late June, the Iranian foreign minister said the two sides held good and constructive meetings and that necessary measures should be taken to implement bilateral agreements.

The top UAE diplomat said Amir-Abdollahian has made a "very important" visit to the UAE and called for bilateral cooperation to expand in all fields.

Last Friday, the far-right Danish group Danske Patrioter burned a copy of the Quran and trampled an Iraqi flag in front of the Iraqi Embassy in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, local media reported. According to the group, the move was meant to protest against the Iraqis actions at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad a day earlier.

Hundreds of angry protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on Thursday. They set fire to the building in protest against the desecration of the Quran and the Iraqi flag in the Swedish capital of Stockholm.