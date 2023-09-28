Iran to Access Now-Unfrozen Funds Transferred to Qatari Banks

The Iranian funds, previously deposited in South Korean banks, amount to about $6 billion and have already been successfully relocated to six Iranian accounts located in two Qatari banks.

Iran and Qatar have started banking operations to facilitate the transfer of recently unfrozen Iranian assets from Qatari banks.

This takes place after a major Qatari-brokered deal between Washington and Tehran.

Iran’s Central Bank governor, Mohammad Reza Farzin, and his Qatari counterpart, Bandar bin Mohamed Al Thani met in Doha on Wednesday to facilitate the financial transition, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

According to the news agency, they also discussed ways to enhance bilateral financial and banking relations. The two governors brought up their countries' numerous economic capabilities and various opportunities to expand bilateral trade cooperation, stressing the need to promote financial and banking cooperation between them.

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Mohammad Reza Farzin and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani have agreed to begin banking operations to use the Iranian side from its released funds in Qatar.https://t.co/nBchb8vzG9 pic.twitter.com/FNeK85DZa5 — SHAFAQ News (@Shafaqnews) September 27, 2023

The Iranian funds, previously deposited in South Korean banks, amount to about $6 billion and have already been successfully relocated to six Iranian accounts located in two Qatari banks.

The unfreezing of Iranian assets was part of an agreement reached between Tehran and Washington mediated by Doha, whereby the two sides also exchanged ten prisoners, each releasing five prisoners.

The confirmed receipt of the funds by Qatar triggered the prisoner swap at Doha airport on September 18. Doha will be the party responsible for overseeing the allocation and use of these funds.