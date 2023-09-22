Iran Showcases Fattah Hypersonic Ballistic Missiles

These precision-guided two-stage missiles can hit targets within a range of 1,400 km with a velocity of 16,000 km/h.

On Friday, the Aerospace Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) displayed for the first time four of its domestically-developed Fattah hypersonic ballistic missiles.

The missiles were showcased in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and senior military officials in a parade staged by the Iranian armed forces in Tehran on the occasion of the Sacred Defense Week, which marks the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war during 1980-88.

Fattah, a precision-guided two-stage missile, can hit targets within a range of 1,400 km, with a velocity of Mach 13, which is about 16,000 km/h.

It is equipped with a warhead that has a spherical engine running on solid fuel and movable nozzles that allow the missile to maneuver in all directions both in and out of the Earth's atmosphere.

This was the first public appearance of the Fattah missile since it was unveiled in a ceremony in early June attended by Raisi.

During the parade, the Iranian armed forces also exhibited some other military equipment and gears, including the Paveh long-range cruise missile, Dey 9 air defense system, and the Shahid Qassem Soleimani missile defense system.

The Paveh missile has an operational range of 1,650 km and it part of the Soumar cruise missile family. It was unveiled and displayed to the public in February 2023.