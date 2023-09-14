Iran Rejects West's Statement at IAEA Meeting

The U.K, France, and Germany accused the Persian nation of lack of transparency in its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

On Wednesday, Iran vowed "a fitting response" to the anti-Iran statement issued at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors earlier in the day.

Iran will respond to the "political move" of the E3 group of France, Britain and Germany as well as the United States, a Foreign Ministry statement quoted spokesperson Nasser Kanaani as saying, adding that exerting political pressure on Iran will backfire.

Kanaani noted that the criticism leveled against Iran's cooperation with the IAEA in the statement came on the heels of significant progress in the cooperation between Tehran and the agency following the two sides' interactions since the beginning of the year.

Kanaani noted that Iran is committed to the principle of cooperating with IAEA within the framework of the safeguards agreements.

$6 billion in unfrozen #Iranian funds in South Korea are set to be wired to banks in Qatar potentially by early next week. The fund transfer will be followed by the release of five Iranians held in prison in the U.S. and a similar number of U.S. dual nationals held in Iran,… pic.twitter.com/jwmivMNi2Z — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) September 11, 2023

He said it is a regret that the E3 and the U.S., which have "certain motives" behind their anti-Iran moves and have adopted hostile stances against the country, are abusing the technical cooperation between Tehran and the IAEA to achieve their political objectives.

In the statement, the E3 claimed that Iran's actions remain in "clear violation of its JCPOA commitments and stated intentions," and that Iran has continued escalating its nuclear program to "an alarming level clearly beyond credible civilian justification, and has displayed no will to implement the transparency commitments laid out in the joint statement agreed with the IAEA last March."

Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to put some curbs on its nuclear program in return for the removal of the sanctions on the country.

The U.S., however, pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed its unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments under the deal.

The talks on the revival of the JCPOA began in April 2021 in Austria's capital Vienna. Despite several rounds of talks, no significant breakthrough has been achieved since the end of the last round in August 2022.