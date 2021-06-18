Iran Willing to Aid Afghanistan to Regain Stability

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced the willingness of the Islamic Republic to provide assistance to his neighbor Aghanistan to restore stability in the midst of surging violence and U.S troops exiting the country.

The Iranian foreign minister made the remarks in a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on Friday.

Zarif stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation among all political groups in Afghanistan to restore stable security in the country.

He expressed Iran’s readiness to hold a session of the two countries’ joint economic commission as soon as possible.

Atmar, for his part, thanked Iran for dispatching medical and health assistance to Afghanistan and called for the continuation of such an interaction, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Afghan foreign minister pointed to the latest security situation in his country and said Kabul is ready to cooperate with Tehran to improve border security and hold a joint commission session at the earliest.

Violence has increased all over Afghanistan since the United States did not comply with a withdrawal deadline it had agreed with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, last year.

All foreign troops were supposed to have left the country by May 1, but US President Joe Biden pushed that date back to September 11. The decision led to the rupture of the intra-Afghan peace talks — between the Taliban and Kabul.

The Taliban warned that the passing of the May 1 deadline for a complete withdrawal “opened the way for” the militants to take every counteraction they deemed appropriate against foreign forces in the country.