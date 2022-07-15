Iranian PM to Protect His Nation's Rights in Nuclear Talks

Amir-Abdollahian reacted to a joint declaration signed by U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem on Thursday.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the Islamic republic will never back down from the rights of the people in the talks on the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in reaction to a joint declaration signed by U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem on Thursday, in which they vowed to stop Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Iran will continue the path of "sustainable development and making honorable efforts" to remove the sanctions with strength and logic, Amir-Abdollahian noted, adding that Iran's goal is reaching a "good, robust and lasting agreement" in the nuclear negotiations.

The U.S.-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration was signed on the second day of Biden's Middle East trip, and the United States pledged not to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon even at the cost of using "all elements of its national power."

The U.S. affirmed its commitment to work together with other partners "to confront Iran's aggression and destabilizing activities, whether advanced directly or through proxies."

Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear program in return for the removal of sanctions on the country. However, former President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, prompting the latter to drop some of its commitments under the pact.

The talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal began in April 2021 in Vienna but were suspended in March this year because of political differences between Tehran and Washington. After a three-month pause, the talks resumed recently in the Qatari capital Doha, but failed to result in any agreement to settle the remaining differences.