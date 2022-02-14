Iran: Vienna Talks’ Success Depending on US Decision

An Iranian representative on Vienna talks said on Monday that the success of restoring the nuclear deal depends on the U.S. decision.

Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, exposed via Twitter that the negotiations on the nuclear deal during the Vienna summit have reached a stage where "the outcome can be announced without guesswork."

The top official noted that is the U.S. conclusion in whether to accept the established requirements for "a credible and lasting deal" based on the principles in the 2015 nuclear deal, known as well as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The JCOPA was ruled and signed in July 2015 by Iran and other world powers, including the U.S. In May 2018, the former administration of Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement, imposing unilateral sanctions on Iran, leading the country to drop some of its nuclear commitments one year later and advance its halted nuclear programs.

Iran Says Nuclear Deal Can Be Reached Soon If US Is Serious

Iranian officials say the deal hinges on if the US is willing to give the necessary sanctions relief

Eight rounds of the summit have been held in Vienna, between Iran and the other parties of the JCPOA aimed to restore the nuclear deal to how it was in 2015.

According to the United States, which has been indirectly involved in the Vienna negotiations, decreed that the final date to revive the nuclear agreement is until the end of February; otherwise, the World Power will launch "aggressive efforts" against Iran.