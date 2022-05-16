CSTO Summit in Moscow on Military Cooperation and Biosecurity

Military cooperation and biosecurity topped the agenda of the CSTO summit held on Monday in Russia's capital, Moscow.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit marking the 20th anniversary of the organization, aimed to discuss deepening military cooperation and biosecurity to effectively address traditional and emerging challenges and threats, including the ones stemming from the Afghan territory.

Multilateral documents signed by the heads of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty on this occasion include a statement of the Collective Security Council in honor of the 30th anniversary of the treaty and the 20th anniversary of the organization.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said that a joint declaration is planned to be signed, among other things, which, considering the experience of the peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan, will confirm the determination of the CSTO countries to further cooperate as partners in different fields of military and defense development and to increase coordinated action in the international arena.

Attending the meeting were Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) leaders met in Moscow on Monday amid the Ukraine crisis, with Chinese analysts saying that Putin will use the summit to further strengthen the organization to deal with the emerging threats of terrorism and "color revolution". pic.twitter.com/RM4nc3DWeW — Lin Jing 林静 (@CGCHINA_CPT) May 16, 2022

The CSTO is an international security organization formed by six former Soviet states: Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. The Collective Security Treaty was signed on May 15, 1992, in Tashkent, thereby supporting the stabilization and development of these nations' Armed Forces.