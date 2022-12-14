Chinese Vice Premier Hu Meets With Iranian President Raisi

Hu also met with Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber to discuss the implementation of the comprehensive cooperation plan between both nations.

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Iran's capital Tehran on Tuesday.

China views its ties with Iran from a strategic perspective and will not waver in its determination to develop their comprehensive strategic partnership, Hu said.

The Chinese leader also pointed out that his country firmly supports Iran in opposing external interference and safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national dignity.

China stands ready to work with Iran to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, make joint efforts to advance the implementation of the China-Iran comprehensive cooperation plan.

For his part, Raisi said that no matter how the international and regional landscapes change, Iran will remain firmly committed to deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, he noted.

Raisi also said Iran stands ready to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, actively implement the bilateral comprehensive cooperation plan and deliver more cooperation outcomes.

On the same day, Hu also held talks with Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, where they exchanged in-depth views on implementing the comprehensive cooperation plan between China and Iran and promoting bilateral practical cooperation.