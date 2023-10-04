    • Live
News > Iran

Iran Ready to Send Aid to Displaced Ethnic Armenians

    The map shows the area where ethnic Armenians are displaced. | Photo: X/ @GAAMAC_org

Published 4 October 2023 (6 hours 34 minutes ago)
Azerbaijan's capture of Nagorno-Karabakh led to an exodus of many ethnic Armenians from the region.

On Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed Iran’s readiness to send humanitarian aid to the displaced ethnic Armenians in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Secretary of Armenia's Security Council Armen Grigoryan in the Iranian capital Tehran.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian stressed that Iran's policy was to preserve the international borders and countries' territorial integrity, highlighting the necessity of resolving the Caucasus region's problems by regional countries.

He referred to the 3+3 format, which brings together the three Caucasian states of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, as well as its three neighbors, Iran, Russia, and Türkiye, as an efficient mechanism for resolving regional issues.

The Armenian official thanked Iran for its principled position in support of Armenia's territorial integrity and welcomed negotiations within the 3+3 format.

Meanwhile, Iran's embassy in Armenia announced Tuesday that the country's first batch of humanitarian aid sent by the Iranian Red Crescent Society has arrived in the southern Armenian province of Syunik.

The consignment contains more than 50 tons of aid materials, including tents, blankets, food and heaters.

Last month, Azerbaijan took Nagorno-Karabakh from ethnic Armenians. Azerbaijan's capture of Nagorno-Karabakh led to an exodus of many ethnic Armenians from the region during the following days. Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads over the mountainous region since 1988.

