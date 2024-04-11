Iran Offers Condolences to Hamas Leader Over His Sons' Death

On Wednesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi offered his condolences to Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh for the death of his sons and grandchildren in an Israeli attack.

“The insane action of the brutal Zionist regime in the Al Shati camp, which caused the death of three of your precious children and grandchildren, has affected me and the Iranian people,” Raisi said.

“Without a doubt, this crime makes the regime's brutality and infanticide more obvious, showing that it does not adhere to any human or moral principles in its crimes against humanity,” he added.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Haniyeh explained that his children were visiting relatives in the Al Shati refugee camp, northwest of Gaza City, when they were attacked.

These are the 4 grandchildren of political leader Ismail Haniyeh: they were all deliberately killed by the israelis, targeting their home in Gaza pic.twitter.com/EBLx9pdfKD — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) April 11, 2024

Later, the Israeli Army confirmed the murder of three of Haniyeh's children, whom it identified as militants of the Islamist group.

Tehran is one of the main allies of the Islamist movement Hamas and leads the "Axis of Resistance" against Israel, made up of Hezbollah and the Houthi rebels of Yemen, among others. In late March, Haniyeh visited Tehran, where he met with Raisi and Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

From Yemen, Abdusalam Sala, the spokesman for the Houthi rebels, also expressed his regret for the death of Haniye's children and grandchildren, calling what happened a "great sacrifice that strengthens the firmness of the Palestinian people."