Palestinian President Maintains Contact With Egyptian President

The Palestinian leader stressed the need to put an end to the genocidal attacks on the Arab nation, stressing the importance of advancing the delivery of humanitarian, health and relief assistance.

The President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, held on Tuesday a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, in which they addressed issues related to the attacks of the Israeli occupation forces and, in particular, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian leader stressed the need to put an end to the genocidal attacks on the Arab nation, stressing the importance of advancing the delivery of humanitarian, health and relief assistance, as well as forestalling displacement and ending the escalation of Israeli violence in the West Bank, including Jerusalem.

Abbas showed gratitude and esteem to President el-Sisi and the Egyptian nation for their constant sustenance of the just Palestinian cause, pondered Egypt’s actions to muster international consensus to end Israel’s occupation forces' aggression against its nation,

He also addressed his country’s actions to achieve full membership in the United Nations and recognition of the State of Palestine.

الرئيس السيسي يجري اتصالا هاتفيا مع الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس لتبادل التهاني بمناسبة عيد الفطر المبارك#نشرة_التاسعة #الجمهورية_الجديدة pic.twitter.com/9NwqWWxwvU — القناة الأولى المصرية (@channel1eg) April 9, 2024 The text reads, President Sisi makes a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to exchange congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr

He also thanked Egypt for its help to the Palestinian people and longed for the Egyptian population’s relentless advancement and well-being, while promising President el-Sisi good health and well-being.

In turn, the Egyptian leader insisted on his nation’s stable prospects for Palestine and its just cause and support, also referred to the multiple actions to end the aggression of the Israeli occupying forces against the Gaza Strip and the support to legitimize the rights of the Palestinian nation.