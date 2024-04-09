Israeli Aggressions Have Killed 153 Palestinians in the Last Day

Palestinian health agencies, such as the Ministry of Health, also reported 60 people injured on the eve.

This Tuesday, Palestinian health authorities report the deaths of 153 civilians at the hands of Israeli forces, during the last 24 hours.

Palestinian health agencies, such as the Ministry of Health, also reported 60 people injured on the eve.

The area most affected by the bombardments, currently, are the cities of Deir al-Balah, Rafah, added to this, the Zionist forces frequently bomb the refugee camps in Al-Maghazi, in Khan Yunis and in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood.

The constant bombardment of civilian homes and multi-family buildings leaves dozens of children and women victims every day, according to Palestinian media.

No Safe Place in Gaza | A journalist in Khan-Younis went to visit her brothers' graves, only to find that they were run over and destroyed by Israeli bulldozers pic.twitter.com/7aJPohdToe — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) April 9, 2024

On the other hand, international authorities are concerned about the famine and the food crisis facing the territory due to the Israeli blockades, this situation is aggravated by the withdrawal of NGOs, which fear for the lives of their workers and health personnel.

The above facts are the results of 186 continuous days of genocide and annihilation against Palestine by the Zionist regime, which has left, until today, the sad figure of 33,360 dead and 75,993 wounded.