Massive Protest in India's Mumbai Against Israeli Crimes

The rise of the Muslims on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan is a potent symbol of their support for the Palestinian cause.

A massive rally happened at Yari Road, Andheri West, Mumbai on 5th April, the last Friday of Ramadan 2024.

This was to mark a protest against the crimes of the illegitimate Israeli regime. The protest at Yari Road, Mumbai saw infants to aged senior civilians participate together making a significant impact alike the rallies all across the world. This brought all the Muslims with their respective ideologies to stand together

Imam Khomeini, the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, named the last Friday of the blessed month of Ramadan as the Day of Quds.

Soldados israelíes publican vídeos que muestran como hacen volar zonas residenciales en Khan Younis, en el sur de la Franja de Gaza. ¡El genocidio continua! pic.twitter.com/sggWjRNhdZ — Palestina Hoy (@HoyPalestina) April 5, 2024

The text reads, "Israeli soldiers release videos showing them blowing up residential areas in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. The genocide continues!"

This was an opportunity for the Muslims to gather together and remind the enemy that we are there for Quds and we are ready with all our might.

This was the approx 15th year of this annual protest organised by Anjuman e Khadim e Hussain a.s Trust, Zaib Palace and like always this establishment remains to be holding the guiding light for the cause of Humanity.

The protesters were clear in one thing, "We are there with all it takes for Palestine to be Free, from the River to the Sea".