Iran Describes Western Sanctions as Having ‘Failed’

Iran asserts that the West's sanctions policy is a "failed" strategy that cannot stop the advance of self-confident nations.

"The West's nonsensical sanctions policy has failed, and nations will move forward with perseverance, stability, and self-confidence," Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian said Tuesday after participating in the first Iran-Mali joint economic commission in Bamako, the capital of the African country.

The head of Iranian diplomacy has said that for years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution (1979), the Persian country has been "under the pressure of the sanctions of the United States and some Western countries" and has recommended the Malian authorities to take advantage of the accumulated experience of Tehran in this field to achieve greater empowerment and independence.

In this regard, he rejected the policy of pressure and sanctions against the Malian nation, adding that this would not help solve the problems and would increase the difficulties of those people.

"Iran attaches great importance to the development of relations with the important and beautiful African continent. The new Iranian government of Mr. Dr. Raisi places special emphasis on prioritizing the relationship with Africa, especially with a historical and civilized country like the Republic of Mali," he affirmed.

Amir Abdolahian and his Malian counterpart, Abdoulaye Diop, participated in the Iran-Mali joint economic commission on the same day, where the Iranian foreign minister also highlighted that Iran's high will has always been the development of comprehensive relations and cooperation with the friendly country of Mali taking its bases on the common interests of the parties.

During this event, the Iranian foreign minister said that he considered the commission a suitable mechanism for organizing economic cooperation and increasing the level of trade exchanges between the two countries.

For his part, the Malian Foreign Minister has praised Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's commitment to Africa. "Many countries are interested in Africa for their own interests, but Iran's choice is different. Iran's choice is not for political purposes and does not seek superiority, and seeks the interests of Africans," Diop said.