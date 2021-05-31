Iran Confirms Progress on Nuclear Deal Talks

Officials from Iran, Russia, and China met in Vienna on Monday to discuss an agreement, an unprecedented understanding from the Obama-era torn apart by Donald Trump. U.S. President Joe Biden wants to return to the deal by imposing conditions on Iran first.

Iran's authorities confirmed on Monday that progress had been made on negotiations regarding the 2015 nuclear deal. However, "key issues" are still unresolved, and the United States still has to define a position on the matter.

Senior diplomats from #Iran, Russia and China discussed the case of a 2015 Iran nuclear deal – known as #JCPOA – in a meeting in Vienna on Monday. pic.twitter.com/b6zit5lmFO — IranGov.ir (@Iran_GOV) May 31, 2021

"The meeting was held on the sidelines of a new round of talks between Iran and the G4+1 – Britain, France, Russia, China, and Germany – to explore ways for reviving the multinational accord," the Iran government reported via Twitter.

On the other hand, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said during a press conference that the U.S. "has to decide once and for all whether it wants to continue the legacy of the previous administration."