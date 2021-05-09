US To Lift Sanctions On Iran, Confirms President Rouhani

Oficially confirming loose comments by lower rank Iranian officials, president Rouhani said the U.S. agreed to lift all sanctions against the Persian country and return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after nearly a month of negotiations in Vienna.

"We have reached a point where both the Americans and the Europeans openly declare they have no choice but to lift sanctions and return to the nuclear pact," said Rohani in a speech late on Saturday.

The lifting of sanctions was one of the four red lines of the negotiations in Vienna and a precondition for the Iranian side to sit down and talk directly with its U.S. counterpart, something both hope to achieve before June 18, when presidential elections will take place in Iran.

The plenary of the Joint Commission of the #JCPOA has ended. Parties decided to start expert and technical consultations and work on the drafts immediately. All parties reaffirmed their seriousness to achieve the result in the shortest possible time.#Iran pic.twitter.com/mAnPYFGqZW — Abas Aslani (@AbasAslani) May 7, 2021

The JCPOA was denounced by former U.S. president Donald Trump in 2018. After several warnings, a year later, Iran started a gradual disengagement of its committments regarding Uranium enrichment, from the agreed limit of two percent, to a 60 percent announced in April.

The Biden administration stated its intention to reenter the JCPOA, but insisted in a renegotiation, to include issues unrelated to the nuclear programme, such as conventional weapons and missile desgin and construction.

Iran flatly rejected this demand and stood firm, in spite of crippling financial sanctions that have harmed its capacitty to fight Covid-19, among other issues.

Iran is willing to resume the nuclear pact, but it also has clearly stated that this could not mean less sovereignty.