International Condemnation of Terrorist Attack in Kerman

The terrorist attack perpetrated in Keman, southern Iran, during a mass ceremony commemorating martyr General Soleimani has drawn worldwide condemnation, with the Latin American nations of Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Mexico expressing their strong rejection, as well as Eurasian Russia and Türkiye.

In a message of solidarity to the Iranian government and people, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed his condemnation in "the strongest terms for the terrorist attack perpetrated in Kerman."

Through his official account on the social network X, Díaz-Canel sent his condolences to the families of the victims of the attack that claimed the lives of at least 103 people and left hundreds injured.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla also strongly condemned the terrorist attack and expressed "all our solidarity with the Iranian people and government. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims."

#Cuba condena en los términos más enérgicos el atentado terrorista durante la ceremonia de conmemoración por el cuarto aniversario del asesinato del Gral. Qassem Soleimani.



Nuestra solidaridad al gobierno y pueblo iraníes, y sentidas condolencias a las familias de las víctimas.

For their part, the President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, and his Vice President, Rosario Murillo, expressed their dismay at "this new expression of a terrorism that contributes nothing to the urgent solutions that the human community needs."

Furthermore, the Nicaraguan government expressed its solidarity with the families of the victims, the Iranian people and the Iranian authorities, and paid its respects to Soleimani on the fourth anniversary of his martyrdom.

Mensaje del Presidente Comandante Daniel, y Compañera Rosario, a Su Excelencia Ayatollah Alí Jamenei, Líder Espiritual de la República Islámica de Irán, y al Compañero Ebrahim Raisi, Presidente de ese Hermano País, ante los graves atentados terroristas ocurridos el día de ayer

The Venezuelan government also condemned the explosions in the cemetery of the Iranian city of Kerman and called for legal punishment for those responsible for the double terrorist attack.

"Venezuela condemns, in the strongest terms, the terrorist attack that occurred in the city of Kerman, today, January 3, 2024, in the framework of the commemoration of the IV anniversary of the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani," says a statement released by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil on the social network X.

It also reiterates its rejection of terrorism in all its manifestations and deplores "any act of violence aimed at causing terror and anxiety among the civilian population."

#Comunicado Venezuela condena en los términos más enérgicos el atentado terrorista ocurrido en la ciudad de Kerman, hoy 03 de enero de 2024, en el marco de la conmemoración del 4° aniversario del martirio del General Qassem Soleimani.

In its communiqué, the Government of Mexico, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, rejected the use of violence in any circumstance and expressed its solidarity with the victims and their families.

El Gobierno de México, a través de la @SRE_mx, expresa al gobierno y pueblo de la República Islámica de Irán sus condolencias por el atentado ocurrido este 3 de enero en la ciudad de Kerman, que causó la muerte de más de 100 personas y cientos de heridas.



México rechaza el uso…

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his condemnation of the attack, said that "the murder of civilians attending the cemetery is appalling in its cruelty and cynicism." At the same time, the President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, called the attack atrocious and expressed his condolences to the Iranian people.

İran’ın Kirman eyaletinde gerçekleştirilen menfur terör saldırılarından derin üzüntü duyduk. Saldırılarda hayatını kaybedenlere Allah’tan rahmet, yaralananlara acil şifalar diliyorum.



Dost ve kardeş İran halkına başsağlığı dileklerimi iletiyorum.

The twin bombings took place Wednesday near the Kerman Martyrs' Cemetery targeting visitors to the shrine on the fourth anniversary of the murder of General Soleimani, then commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, martyred in a U.S. attack in Iraq on Jan. 3, 2020.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi condemned the attack and said the perpetrators "of this cowardly act will soon be identified and punished for their heinous act by the capable security and law enforcement forces."

"The enemies of the nation should know that such actions can never disturb the solid determination of the Iranian nation," the president said in a statement.