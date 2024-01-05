This event occurred a few days before the races for the Republican nomination begin in Iowa.

On Thursday, a shooting at Perry High School in Iowa killed a sixth-grade student and injured five others, while the shooter, a 17-year-old student, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Thursday was the first day back to school for the Perry students after the winter break, and the shooting happened before the school day began. Currently, the five injured, including four students and an administrator, are in Des Moines hospitals for treatment.

Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said that local authorities were called to Perry High School at 7:37 a.m. on the report of a shooting, and there was no further danger to the public.

Iowa is where the Republican nominating contests kick off next week for the U.S. presidential election. While it has led to prayers from aspiring candidates within the party, the top contenders have not put forth any significant policy proposals in response.

#US ends 2023 with 655 mass shootings pic.twitter.com/eQFumxkYat — Youth China (@YouthChina) January 3, 2024

In response to the shooting, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called on Congress to pass legislation to combat gun violence. The president is tracking the shooting, and senior White House staff has been in touch with the Iowa governor's office, she added.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is currently engaged in a tight competition for the second position in Iowa against former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, said that authorities have a "responsibility to create safe environments" at school, but the federal government "is probably not going to be leading that effort."

The responses from the candidates emphasized the strong value placed on gun ownership rights by Republican caucus-goers in Iowa, as protected by the Second Amendment.

Most candidates vehemently oppose any attempts to regulate firearms and dismiss proposals for such regulations after mass shootings, viewing them as efforts to politicize tragic events.

