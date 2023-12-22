Shooting Leaves 14 Victims in Prague

Interior Minister Rakusan said there is no indication that the shooting was linked to international terrorism.

On Friday, the Czech police said that 11 out of 14 victims in Thursday's shooting in Prague have been identified. The Czech government has declared Saturday a national day of mourning for the victims.

"We are still working at the scene of the shooting. Currently, we have identified 11 of the deceased and are working to confirm other identities," the police said.

The tragedy at the Charles University has left 14 people dead and 25 others wounded before the student shooter possibly killed himself.

The shooting began around 15:00 local time in the Faculty of Arts building on Jan Palach Square. A few minutes later, Czech police surrounded this square and the adjacent area, which is located near a busy street leading to the Old Town Square.

���� #Czech authorities are seeking a motive in the gun attack that killed 13 people at a #Prague university Thursday.



Tearful mourners Friday left a sea of candles to grieve for the victims of the attack - the Czech Republic's worst shooting in decades.@lizakaminov �� pic.twitter.com/q2OgBVDCM4 — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) December 22, 2023

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said the shooting was "a terrible act, unprecedented in the history of the Czech Republic," but with no indication of links with "international terrorism."

The police said the suspected shooter had killed his father at home outside Prague before traveling to the campus.

Before the incident, the worst shooting in the country occurred on Feb. 24, 2015, when a 63-year-old man opened fire at a restaurant in the southeastern town of Uhersky Brod, killing eight people before killing himself.