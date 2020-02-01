Int'l Community Offer Aid, Support as China Fights Virus

The international community has been pouring in aid to China to support its efforts to prevent and control the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Countries around the world are offering recognition of China's efforts to battle the novel coronavirus outbreak, showing confidence in the ultimate triumph over virus and pledging aid and support.

In his call to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered sympathies over the pain and loss inflicted on Chinese families and wished each patient a speedy recovery.

He expressed belief that under Xi's leadership, China's resolute measures will contain the epidemic and minimize losses.

The Russian people are willing to offer necessary aid to the friendly Chinese people, Putin said, adding that relevant Russian departments will work with counterparts in China through closest coordination to eliminate this common threat.

Calling Chinese leaders' efficient response and the heroism of the Chinese people admirable, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Belarus, always China's reliable and loyal friend, will offer medical supplies to help the Chinese people battle the epidemic.

Chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Kim Jong Un on Saturday extended sincere sympathies to Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, over the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, and offered help.

In his signed letter, Kim said that the WPK, the people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and himself take the epidemic in China as their own business, and firmly believe that under Xi's wise leadership, the CPC and the Chinese government and people will eventually win the battle against the epidemic.

The top DPRK leader also sent his regards to all CPC members and medical staff working on the front lines in the fight against the outbreak, expressed sincere condolences to the bereaved families, and offered support to the Chinese side.

The EU highly respects and recognizes the epidemic prevention and control measures that China has taken, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a phone call with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

The EU will try its best to utilize every single available resource so as to lend a helping hand to China, and will coordinate with relevant member nations to provide convenience to the Chinese side in purchasing medical supplies, she added.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the Pakistani side highly appreciates and firmly supports China's efforts to combat the epidemic and thanks China for providing help to Pakistani citizens in China.

The Pakistani side firmly believes that China can give full play to its unique institutional advantages to overcome the epidemic, Khan said, adding that Pakistan is willing to mobilize all the country's medical supplies reserves to assist China, and will firmly stand alongside the brotherly Chinese people.

Pakistan firmly supports China's efforts to prevent and control the outbreak, and is willing to provide any help to China in fighting the epidemic. The country will soon deliver relief supplies to China by military aircraft, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a phone call with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday.

At this difficult time, the Pakistani people will firmly stand together with their Chinese brothers, he said.

Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar expressed full confidence that China will eventually win the battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak in a phone conversation with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday.

Jaishankar said that India supports the Chinese government and its people's fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic, and admires China's open and transparent manner and responsible attitude in dealing with the epidemic.

The Chinese people are more united when faced with difficulties, said Jaishankar, adding that China will eventually win the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

Offering supplies

The international community has been pouring in aid to China to support its efforts to prevent and control the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The Pakistani government has allocated 300,000 medical masks, 800 hazmat suits and 6,800 pairs of gloves from the stocks of public hospitals around the nation and transported the aid to China.

The medical supplies from Pakistan arrived in China on Saturday afternoon.

South Korea also offered large amounts of medical and anti-epidemic materials to China, including 2 million face masks, 1 million medical masks, 100,000 hazmat suits and 100,000 pairs of goggles.

These supplies are being transported to the virus-hit central Chinese city of Wuhan in shipments.

The governments of Russia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Austria, Australia, Algeria, Iran and Turkey among other countries have also offered donations of anti-epidemic medical supplies to express their firm support for China's fight against the epidemic.