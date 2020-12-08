International Observers Back up Venezuela's Elections Results

"The Venezuelan electoral system deserves to be studied and recognized for its results," Argentinian observer Marina Urrizola said.

International observers reaffirmed the transparency of the parliamentary elections held in Venezuela on Sunday, while also condemning the calls by Western governments for non-recognition of the elections' results.

"We reject the external interference and the declarations of non-recognition of the governments of the United States, Canada, and the European Union, which, having been invited with all the guarantees to audit and witness the elections, preferred not to send electoral observation missions," International observers' declaration noted.

The Commission of Electoral Experts of Latin America (CEELA) President Nicanor Moscoso highlighted the compliance with national and international standards in order to guarantee the elections' audits.

"We have confirmed that the dialogue table initiated in 2019 has given results due to the trust showed by the citizens and the participation of political organizations and candidates," Moscoso said.

The reading of the official international election observer's report on the National Assembly election.



More than 300 observers congratulate #Venezuela for such a successful, free and fair election in the face of the #COVID19 pandemic and external pressures. pic.twitter.com/1stFr21IuE — Popular Resistance (@PopResistance) December 7, 2020

Argentina's observation mission pointed out the efficiency of the electoral machines which allowed the speed and certainty in the act of voting.

Observers also praised the holding of elections amid the pandemic, highlighting the observance of health protocols during the election day.

"The Venezuelan electoral system deserves to be studied and recognized for its results and the magnitude of what Venezuela has," Argentinian observer Marina Urrizola said.