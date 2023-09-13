International Delegations Arrive in Havana for G77+China Summit

"The G77 Summit will be of great importance in the common efforts to move toward a united approach of the countries of the South," Cuban Ambassador Leon Cruz said.

On Tuesday, delegations from different countries arrived in Havana for the upcoming Group of 77 and China Summit (G77+China Summit) to be held on Sept. 15 and 16.

The G77+China Summit is expected to gather heads of state and high-level government officials from around the world, as well as receive more than 100 delegations of the bloc's member countries and representatives of international organizations.

At the invitation of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will attend the summit as the special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva has confirmed his attendance, as have his counterparts from Argentina, Alberto Fernandez; Colombia, Gustavo Petro; and Honduras, Iris Xiomara Castro. United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres is also scheduled to attend the summit.

What made the #G77 unique was its ability to unite developing nations, forging a solid platform for them to coordinate their views on global economic matters. https://t.co/Scuj5N76NF — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) September 13, 2023

Cuba took on the rotating presidency of the G77+China in January, chairing the 134-country bloc for the first time.

"The G77 Summit will be of great importance in the common efforts to move toward a united approach of the countries of the South, in relation to the great challenges our nations are facing in the international sphere," the Cuban Ambassador to Lebanon Jorge Leon Cruz said, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

Today, the G77 is a group that encompasses 134 nations. It has gained notoriety within the United Nations for being the largest forum for countries with a pro tempore presidency.