Intense Rains Alert Buenos Aires and Other Argentine Cities

The National Weather Service issued warnings for heavy storms, hail and wind gusts in cities like Buenos Aires.

Flooded streets, tree falls and communications are reported. More than 80 flights have been cancelled and 35 delayed due to the dangers of thunderstorms.

As for material damage, on Tuesday a lightning struck a high voltage tower which fell and blew up an aluminum factory in the Buenos Aires area of La Matanza.

More residents of Buenos Aires are affected without electricity, according to the National Electricity Regulator Agency (ENRE), more than 100 thousand users of the different light companies do not have service.

Another tragic consequence of the rains is the death of a young man who appeared floating in the streets of the neighborhood of Valentín Alsina. The autopsy ordered by the Prosecutor’s Office determined that the cause of death could not be established at first glance. However, it is suspected that the cause of death was flooding.

The Argentine health institutions foresee an increase in cases of dengue; therefore, they ask the population to take all precautionary measures after the rains.

The NWS affirms that the days of intense rains can extend until this Wednesday, although more rains are expected in the northern part of the country.