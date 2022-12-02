Inflation Makes 20,000 Danish Families to Ask for Christmas Aid

Aid beneficiaries will receive a gift card for US$126 that can be used at a grocery store.

Due to soaring energy prices and the highest inflation in 40 years in Denmark, nearly 20,000 families with children have asked the Red Cross (RC) for financial assistance this Christmas.

"We are in a very special situation this year, with many more people struggling to make ends meet on a daily basis. And for many, it doesn't add up, as sadly demonstrated by the numbers," the Danish RC secretary Anders Ladekarl said, recalling that 15,000 people asked the Red Cross for financial assistance at Christmas in 2021.

"Many people are worried about the festive season, as autumn has brought sharp price rises. As a result, we have increased the amount of RC Christmas Aid this year," he pointed out.

Christmas Aid beneficiaries will receive a gift card for 900 Danish Kroner (approx. US$126), which can be used at a grocery store.

UK and Irish inflation mapped- note sheer depth of the deflation of Ireland's financial crisis, but also note Brexit effects on UK inflation now, with higher inflation than Ireland, (but also US, France, Germany, Denmark, Spain...(but not Netherlands) pic.twitter.com/Hyy0ibSsKe — Emmet Oliver (@emmetoliver) November 30, 2022

This amount has been raised by 100 Danish Kroner (US$100) since 2021, "in line with inflation and price increases," the Red Cross said, mentioning that Christmas Aid is distributed annually by 195 local chapters spread across the country.

On Sept. 29, the Ministry for Social and Elderly Care announced that the Christmas assistance fund has been increased from 5 million kroner (US$703,720) to 15 million kroner (US$2.1 million). This measure was widely supported by Danish parliamentarians.

“Christmas Aid is a targeted helping hand for vulnerable families who get the chance to give their children a Christmas like their classmates with a present under the tree and Christmas food that’s a bit better than normal,” Minister Astric Krag said, as reported by The Local.