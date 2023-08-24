Indonesia and Tanzania for a Global South

The main areas of cooperation between the two countries will be directed mainly towards agricultural development, petrochemical and fertilizer production, as well as the commercialization of pharmaceutical products.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is paying an official visit to Tanzania as part of a tour of four African countries. This is his first working visit to Africa as president.

The other three countries on his tour are Mozambique, South Africa and Kenya. The latter was the first country he visited, where he met with President William Ruto on August 20.

Jokowi arrives in Tanzania in the same spirit that prevailed at the BRICS summit and at the summit that brought the Russian president together with the African countries last July. The aim is to deepen and broaden collaboration between distant commercial and geographic regions, but connected under the will of cooperation for a Global South.

As in Kenya, the Indonesian president will meet with the highest authority of the Tanzanian government, President Samia Suluhu Hassan. Relations between Indonesia and Tanzania date back to the 1955 Asian-African Conference (AAC), as well as the participation of both countries in the Non-Aligned Movement in 1961.

Indonesia akan membangun kerja sama konkrit dengan Afrika melalui grand design pembangunan berkelanjutan selama lima tahun ke depan, kata Presiden Joko Widodo (Jokowi) semasa Pertemuan bilateral dengan Presiden Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan di Tanzania.#Trending #NASIONAL pic.twitter.com/sCLh2hAikK — Titik Terang ���� (@TitikTerangNews) August 23, 2023

The tweet reads, "Indonesia will build concrete cooperation with Africa through a grand design of sustainable development for the next five years, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said during a bilateral meeting with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Tanzania."

The main areas of cooperation between the two countries will be directed mainly towards agricultural development, petrochemical and fertilizer production, as well as the commercialization of pharmaceutical products.

Within this plan, the Morogoro Agriculture and Rural Training Center will benefit, a center located in a traditionally agricultural region of Tanzania, which wants to add resources, technology and capital to the self-management and ecological management initiative that has been implemented in it.

The investments will also aim at enhancing the capacity of the African country in the production of chemical products and fertilizers, starting from the commissioning of the Mnazi Bay Gas Block by Pertamina. This investment will allow an efficient supply of natural gas as the fundamental energy of the Tanzanian chemical industry.

Greatly honored for H.E ⁦@jokowi⁩ President of Indonesia’s resounding visit to Tanzania. Thank you my sister MFA ⁦@MenluRI⁩ for your great support & cooperation in preparing the visit. Long live Tanzania and Indonesia friendship ⁦@mfa_tanzania⁩ pic.twitter.com/lhWeT3KjTY — Dr.Stergomena Tax (@DrTaxs) August 23, 2023

The commercialization of medicines also represents an important step for Tanzania’s economic and social development, to which Indonesia can contribute significantly from the country’s production and import capabilities in this area. “Indonesia is committed to participate in building Tanzania’s health security, Indonesian pharmaceutical companies will start the first exports of their products to Tanzania to help meet the country's pharmaceutical needs,” Jokowi said.

Joko Widodo’s visit starts a great collaboration project between Indonesia and the African continent, which the Indonesians have projected as a strategy of sustained cooperation for half a decade.

Tanzania just opened its embassy in Indonesia last year, creating a real starting point for collaboration between the two countries. In this regard, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno informed that collaboration in diplomatic training had been agreed at the meetings.

“President Jokowi invited a team from Tanzania to visit Jakarta to exchange ideas on the development of the curriculum of the diplomatic school,” said the minister.