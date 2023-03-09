    • Live
Landslide in Indonesia Leaves 30 Dead So Far

    According to authorities, the death toll is expected to continue to rise. Mar. 9, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@AndyVermaut

Published 9 March 2023
The landslide, caused by torrential rains, was 4 meters deep and buried 30 houses in the town of Genting. 

The death toll from a landslide on Monday on Serasan island in the Natuna archipelago rose to 30, according to local authorities, who worry that the death toll could continue to rise.

Patli Muhamad, spokesman for the local government, said that "at 11h50 (04h50 gmt) today (Thursday), nine bodies were found buried in the village of Pangkalan."  

Another 24 people remain missing, according to the spokesman, who added that communication lines were gradually being restored as weather conditions had improved.

Natuna search and rescue agency chief Abdul Rahman said about 700 rescuers, including police and military personnel with heavy equipment, had been deployed to search for those still missing.

According to National Disaster Management Agency chief Suharyanto, Monday's landslide displaced some 1 300 people, who have been taken to four temporary shelters.

In the island nation, millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains close to rivers.

The country is prone to landslides during the rainy season. In recent days, heavy rains, along with high tides, have caused dozens of landslides and widespread flooding in much of the country. 

by teleSUR/gsd-MS
