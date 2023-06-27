6 Bodies Recovered From Plane Crash in Eastern Indonesia

"...the victims will be transferred to Jayapura..."

On Tuesday, Rescuers recovered six bodies of the victims from a small plane that crashed in the mountainous area in Indonesia's eastern province of Highland Papua last Friday.

"We're currently evacuating all victims using helicopters to the airport in Wamena town," Marinus Ohoirat, the chief operating officer of the Jayapura search and rescue agency, said.

Ohoirat also stated that the victims will be transferred to Jayapura, the capital of the province, for identification.

According to Ohoirat, the plane was completely burned, with all people on board killed in the accident.

Official reports show that the plane was carrying two crew members and four passengers.

Last Friday, according to official statements, the plane lost contact with air traffic controllers seven minutes after departing from Elelim airport in Yalimo Regency at 10:53 a.m. local time.

Official authorities have stated that the plane was heading to the nearby Poik airport.

The wreckage of the Cessna Caravan aircraft was found by air patrol a few hours later on the jungle floor, with smoke still rising from the plane. However, bad weather had been impeding the rescue efforts.