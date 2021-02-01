Indian Gov't Extends Internet Suspension Amid Farmers Protest

On Monday, the farmers' protests entered day 68 as the government refuses to repeal three agricultural laws that grant privileges to large corporations.

The Indian government extended the suspension of Internet services over "public safety" on Monday amid widespread protests carried out by farmers' groups.

"In exercise of the power conferred under Sub-rule 1 of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) rules 2017 and in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of Internet services in the areas of Singh, Ghazipur, and Tikri and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 23:00 Hours on January 31 to 23:00 Hours on February 2," the Home Ministry indicated.

KSU activists held the protest across the state in support of farmers against the Black Farm Bills passed by Modi Government.

We will fight against this dictatorial govt till the end.#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/g4UW0G8Ado — NSUI (@nsui) January 27, 2021

On Monday, the farmers' protests entered day 68 as the government refuses to repeal three agricultural laws that grant privileges to large corporations. The farmers have denounced that the Internet suspension is the government's latest attempt to prevent people from joining the demonstrations as other cities have mobilized to support them.

The measure is the third of its kind in the last seven days. The eleven rounds of talks between the government, and the farmers have failed thus far, with authorities fencing the Delhi border near Ghazipur with barbed wire to stop more farmers from entering the capital.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | India sees a month of protests against agricultural reforms. pic.twitter.com/mgGskYU9Kd — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 2, 2021



