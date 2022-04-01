Indian Prime Minister Meets With Russian Foreign Minister

Referring to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the Prime Minister of India said that India is ready to support peacemaking efforts at a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

Within the framework of an official visit to India, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the capital of the Republic of India.

During the meeting, the Indian Prime Minister said that his country was willing to support efforts to put a peaceful end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

For his part, Sergey Lavrov presented the Prime Minister with a report on the state of the current situation in Ukraine, in which he also referred to the ongoing peace negotiations.

According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs statement, Narendra Modi restated his appeal for an immediate halt to the violence. He emphasized India's commitment to peace efforts, noting that the country was ready to cooperate in any way it could.

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov says India can play mediator's role between Moscow and Kyiv as the peace talk between the two countries fail to come up with some solutions yet to end the war

Sergey Lavrov brought Narendra Modi up to date on the state of progress of the decisions made at the India-Russia bilateral summit that was held in December 2021, the Indian Foreign Ministry added.

A meeting between the Russian Foreign Minister and his counterpart from India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, also took place on Friday.